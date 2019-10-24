Eagles-Bills Preview Capsule

PHILADELPHIA (3-4) at BUFFALO (5-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Bills by 1

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Eagles 2-5; Bills 4-2

SERIES RECORD — Eagles lead 7-6

LAST MEETING — Eagles beat Bills 23-20, Dec. 23, 2015

LAST WEEK — Eagles lost to Cowboys 37-10; Bills beat Dolphins 31-21.

AP PRO32 RANKING — Eagles No. 16, Bills No. 8

EAGLES OFFENSE — OVERALL (23), RUSH (14), PASS (20).

EAGLES DEFENSE — OVERALL (18), RUSH (6), PASS (27).

BILLS OFFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (7), PASS (21).

BILLS DEFENSE — OVERALL (3), RUSH (10), PASS (4).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Chip Kelly, now at UCLA, was coaching Eagles, and Rex Ryan, now TV analyst, was coaching Bills in previous meeting. … Eagles 40-24-1 record vs. AFC opponents since 2003. … QB Carson Wentz has 1,209 yards passing, eight TDs and two picks in past four road games vs. AFC. … Wentz has TD pass in 10 consecutive games, tied with Seattle’s Russell Wilson for NFL’s longest active streak. … RB Jordan Howard had two rushing TDs in only career game vs. Bills with Chicago last Nov. 4. … RB Miles Sanders only rookie with at least 200 yards rushing and receiving. … Since 2013, Zach Ertz leads NFL TEs with 472 receptions and is second with 5,231 yards receiving. … All-Pro DT Fletcher Cox got first sack this season last week. … DE Derek Barnett has sack in three of past four. … Eagles are first in run defense since 2016, allowing 92.8 rushing yards per game. … Previous time Bills opened 5-1 was 2011 when conference crossover was also against NFC East. Buffalo went 2-2 against NFC East and finished 6-10. … Haven’t opened 6-1 or better since 7-1 start in 1993. … Bills 4-1 when tied or trailing in fourth quarter. … Second-year QB Josh Allen 3-0 this season without second-half turnover and 7-0 overall in games he starts and finishes. … Allen’s seven TDs passing three short of last season. … RB Frank Gore 20 scrimmage yards shy of becoming fifth to top 19,000. Gore also 134 yards rushing short of passing Barry Sanders (15,269) for third on league list. … Opened season topping 100 yards rushing in six straight games for first time since 2013. … Offense’s time of possession of 26 minutes, 29 seconds against Miami was lowest in win since 26:25 against Jacksonville on Nov. 27, 2016. … CB Tre’Davious White’s interception and forced fumble both led to second-half TDs. Of 13 career takeaways (nine interceptions) 12 have come in second half. … Rookie DT Ed Oliver had first career sack last week. … Defense allowed 381 yards, two TDs rushing, 24 first downs and seven of 13 third-down conversions against Dolphins all season highs. … Fantasy tip: Bills WR John Brown is must-start against Eagles secondary allowing an average 270.6 yards passing and 13 TDs passing overall. Brown, 17th in NFL with 473 yards receiving, has four or more catches and topped 50 yards in each of first six games.

