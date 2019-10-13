Eagles-Vikings Stats

Listen Live Sports

Philadelphia 0 10 10 0—20
Minnesota 10 14 7 7—38
First Quarter

Min_Thielen 6 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 7:43.

Min_FG Bailey 39, 1:54.

Second Quarter

Phi_FG Elliott 53, 12:10.

Min_Diggs 62 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 11:39.

Min_Diggs 51 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 9:31.

Phi_Sanders 32 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 7:02.

Third Quarter

Phi_Jeffery 3 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 12:11.

Phi_FG Elliott 40, 6:19.

Min_Diggs 11 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 1:16.

Fourth Quarter

Min_Cook 1 run (Bailey kick), 8:17.

A_66,837.

Phi Min
First downs 19 26
Total Net Yards 400 447
Rushes-yards 22-108 35-122
Passing 292 325
Punt Returns 2-16 1-6
Kickoff Returns 1-15 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 1-15 2-17
Comp-Att-Int 26-41-2 22-29-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-14 1-8
Punts 3-43.7 3-41.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 7-49 4-30
Time of Possession 27:56 32:04

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Philadelphia, Howard 13-49, Scott 4-30, Wentz 2-23, Sanders 3-6. Minnesota, Mattison 14-63, Cook 16-41, Diggs 2-18, Thielen 1-0, Cousins 2-0.

PASSING_Philadelphia, Wentz 26-40-1-306, Elliott 0-1-1-0. Minnesota, Cousins 22-29-1-333.

RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Jeffery 10-76, Goedert 5-48, Ertz 4-54, Agholor 4-42, Sanders 3-86. Minnesota, Diggs 7-167, Thielen 6-57, Rudolph 3-36, I.Smith 2-29, Cook 2-13, O.Johnson 1-16, Treadwell 1-15.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

