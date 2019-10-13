Eagles-Vikings Stats

|Philadelphia
|0
|10
|10
|0—20
|Minnesota
|10
|14
|7
|7—38
|First Quarter
Min_Thielen 6 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 7:43.
Min_FG Bailey 39, 1:54.
Phi_FG Elliott 53, 12:10.
Min_Diggs 62 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 11:39.
Min_Diggs 51 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 9:31.
Phi_Sanders 32 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 7:02.
Phi_Jeffery 3 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 12:11.
Phi_FG Elliott 40, 6:19.
Min_Diggs 11 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 1:16.
Min_Cook 1 run (Bailey kick), 8:17.
A_66,837.
|Phi
|Min
|First downs
|19
|26
|Total Net Yards
|400
|447
|Rushes-yards
|22-108
|35-122
|Passing
|292
|325
|Punt Returns
|2-16
|1-6
|Kickoff Returns
|1-15
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-15
|2-17
|Comp-Att-Int
|26-41-2
|22-29-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-14
|1-8
|Punts
|3-43.7
|3-41.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|7-49
|4-30
|Time of Possession
|27:56
|32:04
RUSHING_Philadelphia, Howard 13-49, Scott 4-30, Wentz 2-23, Sanders 3-6. Minnesota, Mattison 14-63, Cook 16-41, Diggs 2-18, Thielen 1-0, Cousins 2-0.
PASSING_Philadelphia, Wentz 26-40-1-306, Elliott 0-1-1-0. Minnesota, Cousins 22-29-1-333.
RECEIVING_Philadelphia, Jeffery 10-76, Goedert 5-48, Ertz 4-54, Agholor 4-42, Sanders 3-86. Minnesota, Diggs 7-167, Thielen 6-57, Rudolph 3-36, I.Smith 2-29, Cook 2-13, O.Johnson 1-16, Treadwell 1-15.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
