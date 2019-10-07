Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
ECAC Glance

October 7, 2019 1:32 pm
 
All Times EDT
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Clarkson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Quinnipiac 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
RPI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
St. Lawrence 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0
Union (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0
Saturday’s Games

Boston U. 7, Union 3

RIT 3, Colgate 1

RPI 6, Brock 3, exhibition

Clarkson 7, Royal Military College 0, exhibition

Sunday’s Games

Army West Point 3, Union 2

Brock 4, Quinnipiac 4, exhibition

Thursday’s Game

Colgate at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

American International at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

RPI at UMass, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Union, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Mercyhurst, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 12

Northeastern at Union, 4 p.m.

RPI at UConn, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Mercyhurst, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at American International, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 13

Boston College at Colgate, 4 p.m.

