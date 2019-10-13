ECAC Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Clarkson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|RPI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|St. Lawrence
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Union (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|Thursday’s Game
Ferris St. 3, Colgate 1
Quinnipiac 3, American International 2
UMass 5, RPI 3
Northeastern 2, Union 1
Mercyhurst 3, St. Lawrence 2, OT
Clarkson 1, Michigan 1
RPI 5, UConn 3
St. Lawrence 3, Mercyhurst 2
Clarkson 3, Michigan 1
Boston College at Colgate, 4 p.m.
Union at UMass, 7 p.m.
Providence at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Clarkson, 7 p.m.
UConn at RPI, 7 p.m.
Colgate at UMass Lowell, 7 p.m.
Maine at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Vermont at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Canisius at RPI, 7 p.m.
Providence at Clarkson, 7:30 p.m.
Nipissing at Cornell, 2 p.m., exhibition
