ECAC Glance

October 13, 2019 6:25 pm
 
All Times EDT
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Quinnipiac 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0
Clarkson 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1
RPI 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0
St. Lawrence 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0
Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0
Union (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0
Thursday’s Game

Ferris St. 3, Colgate 1

Friday’s Games

Quinnipiac 3, American International 2

UMass 5, RPI 3

Northeastern 2, Union 1

Mercyhurst 3, St. Lawrence 2, OT

Clarkson 1, Michigan 1

Saturday’s Games

Northeastern 2, Union 1

RPI 5, UConn 3

St. Lawrence 3, Mercyhurst 2

Quinnipiac 3, American International 2

Clarkson 3, Michigan 1

Sunday’s Game

Boston College 3, Colgate 0

Friday, Oct. 18

Union at UMass, 7 p.m.

Providence at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Clarkson, 7 p.m.

UConn at RPI, 7 p.m.

Colgate at UMass Lowell, 7 p.m.

Maine at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Maine at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Vermont at St. Lawrence, 7 p.m.

Canisius at RPI, 7 p.m.

Colgate at UMass Lowell, 7 p.m.

Union at UMass, 7 p.m.

Providence at Clarkson, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 20

Nipissing at Cornell, 2 p.m., exhibition

