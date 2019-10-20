ECAC Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Clarkson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|RPI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|St. Lawrence
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|Union (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|Friday’s Games
UMass 6, Union 1
Providence 6, St. Lawrence 0
Clarkson 3, Vermont 2
UConn 5, RPI 2
Colgate 4, UMass Lowell 3, OT
Maine 4, Quinnipiac 2
Quinnipiac 4, Maine 3
Vermont 2, St. Lawrence 0
RPI 7, Canisius 2
Colgate 0, UMass Lowell 0
UMass 5, Union 0
Providence 4, Clarkson 2
Cornell 6, Nipissing 2, exhibition
St. Lawrence at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
RPI at Union, 7 p.m.
Miami at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Clarkson at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Miami at Colgate, 4 p.m.
Union at RPI, 7 p.m.
St. Lawrence at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.
Clarkson at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
U.S. Under-18 at Cornell, 7 p.m., exhibition
Vermont at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
