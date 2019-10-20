Listen Live Sports

ECAC Glance

October 20, 2019
 
All Times EDT
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
Quinnipiac 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 0
Clarkson 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 1
RPI 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0
St. Lawrence 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 0
Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cornell 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dartmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Princeton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colgate 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 3 1
Union (NY) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0
Friday’s Games

UMass 6, Union 1

Providence 6, St. Lawrence 0

Clarkson 3, Vermont 2

UConn 5, RPI 2

Colgate 4, UMass Lowell 3, OT

Maine 4, Quinnipiac 2

Saturday’s Games

Quinnipiac 4, Maine 3

Vermont 2, St. Lawrence 0

RPI 7, Canisius 2

Colgate 0, UMass Lowell 0

UMass 5, Union 0

Providence 4, Clarkson 2

Sunday’s Game

Cornell 6, Nipissing 2, exhibition

Friday, Oct. 25

St. Lawrence at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

RPI at Union, 7 p.m.

Miami at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Clarkson at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 26

Miami at Colgate, 4 p.m.

Union at RPI, 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Bentley, 7:05 p.m.

Clarkson at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

U.S. Under-18 at Cornell, 7 p.m., exhibition

Sunday, Oct. 27

Vermont at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

