|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|5
|Brampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adirondack
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Worcester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newfoundland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Greenville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Orlando
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wheeling
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kalamazoo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Indy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rapid City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Allen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wichita
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Reading 6, Newfoundland 5
Adirondack at Maine, 7:15 p.m.
Florida at Norfolk, 7:35 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Indy at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Toledo at Brampton, 4 p.m.
Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.
Florida at Norfolk, 7:35 p.m.
Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Indy at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.