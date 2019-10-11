Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

October 11, 2019 10:22 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Adirondack 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2
Reading 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 5
Worcester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newfoundland 1 0 1 0 0 0 5 6
Maine 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3
Orlando 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Greenville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jacksonville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Norfolk 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 4
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wheeling 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kalamazoo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Indy 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toledo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wichita 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kansas City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Allen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tulsa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rapid City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Reading 6, Newfoundland 5

Adirondack 5, Maine 2

Florida 4, Norfolk 3

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Indy at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toledo at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Florida at Norfolk, 7:35 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Indy at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

