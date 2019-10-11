All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2 Reading 1 1 0 0 0 2 6 5 Worcester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Brampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Newfoundland 1 0 1 0 0 0 5 6 Maine 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3 Orlando 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Atlanta 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Greenville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jacksonville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Norfolk 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 4 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 4 Fort Wayne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wheeling 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kalamazoo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Toledo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wichita 1 0 0 1 0 1 4 5 Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Idaho 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kansas City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Allen 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Rapid City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Reading 6, Newfoundland 5

Adirondack 5, Maine 2

Florida 4, Norfolk 3

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Indy 5, Wichita 4, OT

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toledo at Brampton, 4 p.m.

Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Florida at Norfolk, 7:35 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Indy at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

