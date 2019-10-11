|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Reading
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|5
|Worcester
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Newfoundland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6
|Maine
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Orlando
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Greenville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|4
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wheeling
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kalamazoo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Toledo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tulsa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Idaho
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Allen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Wichita
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|5
|Rapid City
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|Utah
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Kansas City
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
No games scheduled
Reading 6, Newfoundland 5
Adirondack 5, Maine 2
Florida 4, Norfolk 3
Allen 3, Rapid City 2, OT
Tulsa 5, Kansas City 2
Indy 5, Wichita 4, OT
Idaho 3, Utah 2
Toledo at Brampton, 4 p.m.
Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.
Florida at Norfolk, 7:35 p.m.
Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Indy at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
