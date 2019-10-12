All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 2 1 0 1 0 3 8 8 Worcester 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 1 Newfoundland 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 8 Adirondack 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7 Brampton 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 4 Maine 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2 Greenville 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3 Florida 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3 Jacksonville 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 4 Atlanta 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Norfolk 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 4 Orlando 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 4 Toledo 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3 Wheeling 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Kalamazoo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Fort Wayne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Tulsa 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2 Allen 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Idaho 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2 Rapid City 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3 Wichita 1 0 0 1 0 1 4 5 Utah 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3 Kansas City 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Reading 6, Newfoundland 5

Adirondack 5, Maine 2

Florida 4, Norfolk 3

Allen 3, Rapid City 2, OT

Tulsa 5, Kansas City 2

Indy 5, Wichita 4, OT

Idaho 3, Utah 2

Saturday’s Games

Toledo 4, Brampton 3

Newfoundland 3, Reading 2, OT

South Carolina 4, Orlando 2

Greenville 4, Jacksonville 3, OT

Worcester 5, Adirondack 1

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Florida at Norfolk, 7:35 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Indy at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Adirondack at Brampton, 12:35 p.m.

