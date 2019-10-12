Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

October 12, 2019 10:20 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 2 1 0 1 0 3 8 8
Adirondack 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2
Newfoundland 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 8
Worcester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brampton 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 4
Maine 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2
Florida 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3
Greenville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jacksonville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Norfolk 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 4
Orlando 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 4
Toledo 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3
Wheeling 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kalamazoo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fort Wayne 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Tulsa 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2
Allen 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Idaho 1 1 0 0 0 2 3 2
Rapid City 1 0 0 1 0 1 2 3
Wichita 1 0 0 1 0 1 4 5
Utah 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 3
Kansas City 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Reading 6, Newfoundland 5

Adirondack 5, Maine 2

Florida 4, Norfolk 3

Allen 3, Rapid City 2, OT

Tulsa 5, Kansas City 2

Indy 5, Wichita 4, OT

Idaho 3, Utah 2

Saturday’s Games

Toledo 4, Brampton 3

Newfoundland 3, Reading 2, OT

South Carolina 4, Orlando 2

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Florida at Norfolk, 7:35 p.m.

Wheeling at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Indy at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Adirondack at Brampton, 12:35 p.m.

