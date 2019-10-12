|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Reading
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|8
|8
|Worcester
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Newfoundland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|8
|8
|Adirondack
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|7
|Brampton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|Maine
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|5
|South Carolina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Greenville
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Jacksonville
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Orlando
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Norfolk
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|9
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|11
|6
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Toledo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Wheeling
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Kalamazoo
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|3
|Allen
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|6
|Wichita
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|8
|8
|Tulsa
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|9
|7
|Rapid City
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5
|7
|Utah
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|Kansas City
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|11
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Reading 6, Newfoundland 5
Adirondack 5, Maine 2
Florida 4, Norfolk 3
Allen 3, Rapid City 2, OT
Tulsa 5, Kansas City 2
Indy 5, Wichita 4, OT
Idaho 3, Utah 2
Toledo 4, Brampton 3
Newfoundland 3, Reading 2, OT
South Carolina 4, Orlando 2
Greenville 4, Jacksonville 3, OT
Worcester 5, Adirondack 1
Fort Wayne 5, Kalamazoo 2
Florida 5, Norfolk 2
Cincinnati 4, Wheeling 2
Allen 5, Tulsa 4
Wichita 4, Rapid City 3
Indy 6, Kansas City 2
Idaho 3, Utah 1
Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Adirondack at Brampton, 12:35 p.m.
