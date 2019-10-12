All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Reading 2 1 0 1 0 3 8 8 Worcester 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 1 Newfoundland 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 8 Adirondack 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 7 Brampton 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 4 Maine 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 5 South Carolina 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2 Greenville 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3 Jacksonville 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 4 Atlanta 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Orlando 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4 Norfolk 2 0 2 0 0 0 5 9 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 2 2 0 0 0 4 11 6 Fort Wayne 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2 Cincinnati 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2 Toledo 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3 Wheeling 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4 Kalamazoo 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 3 Allen 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 6 Wichita 2 1 0 1 0 3 8 8 Tulsa 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 7 Rapid City 2 0 1 1 0 1 5 7 Utah 2 0 2 0 0 0 3 6 Kansas City 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 11

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Reading 6, Newfoundland 5

Adirondack 5, Maine 2

Florida 4, Norfolk 3

Advertisement

Allen 3, Rapid City 2, OT

Tulsa 5, Kansas City 2

Indy 5, Wichita 4, OT

Idaho 3, Utah 2

Saturday’s Games

Toledo 4, Brampton 3

Newfoundland 3, Reading 2, OT

South Carolina 4, Orlando 2

Greenville 4, Jacksonville 3, OT

Worcester 5, Adirondack 1

Fort Wayne 5, Kalamazoo 2

Florida 5, Norfolk 2

Cincinnati 4, Wheeling 2

Allen 5, Tulsa 4

Wichita 4, Rapid City 3

Indy 6, Kansas City 2

Idaho 3, Utah 1

Sunday’s Games

Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Adirondack at Brampton, 12:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.