Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ECHL At A Glance

October 14, 2019 3:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Reading 2 1 0 1 0 3 8 8
Adirondack 3 1 1 0 1 3 9 11
Worcester 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 1
Newfoundland 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 8
Brampton 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 7
Maine 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 5
South Carolina 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2
Greenville 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3
Jacksonville 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 4
Atlanta 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Orlando 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4
Norfolk 2 0 2 0 0 0 5 9
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 2 2 0 0 0 4 11 6
Fort Wayne 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2
Cincinnati 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2
Toledo 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3
Wheeling 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4
Kalamazoo 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 3
Allen 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 6
Wichita 2 1 0 1 0 3 8 8
Rapid City 3 1 1 1 0 3 10 10
Tulsa 3 1 2 0 0 2 12 12
Utah 2 0 2 0 0 0 3 6
Kansas City 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 11

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Sunday’s Games

Rapid City 5, Tulsa 3

Monday’s Games

Brampton 4, Adirondack 3, SO

Tuesday’s Games

Reading at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Advertisement
Wednesday’s Games

Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 Cocktails & Conversation: Defending...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of Army sworn in at Pentagon Mall steps

Today in History

1962: Cuban Missile Crisis begins