|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|15
|11
|Adirondack
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|9
|11
|Reading
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|11
|15
|Worcester
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1
|Brampton
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|7
|Maine
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|5
|South Carolina
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Greenville
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Jacksonville
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Atlanta
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Orlando
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Norfolk
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|9
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|11
|6
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|2
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Toledo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Wheeling
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|Kalamazoo
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6
|3
|Allen
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|6
|Wichita
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|8
|8
|Rapid City
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|10
|10
|Tulsa
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|12
|12
|Utah
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|Kansas City
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|11
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Brampton 4, Adirondack 3, SO
Newfoundland 7, Reading 3
Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
No games scheduled
