All Times Eastern Eastern Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 3 2 1 0 0 4 15 11 Adirondack 3 1 1 0 1 3 9 11 Reading 3 1 1 1 0 3 11 15 Worcester 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 1 Brampton 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 7 Maine 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 5 South Carolina 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2 Greenville 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3 Jacksonville 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 4 Atlanta 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Orlando 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4 Norfolk 2 0 2 0 0 0 5 9 Western Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 2 2 0 0 0 4 11 6 Fort Wayne 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2 Cincinnati 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2 Toledo 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3 Wheeling 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4 Kalamazoo 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 3 Allen 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 6 Wichita 2 1 0 1 0 3 8 8 Rapid City 3 1 1 1 0 3 10 10 Tulsa 3 1 2 0 0 2 12 12 Utah 2 0 2 0 0 0 3 6 Kansas City 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 11

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

Brampton 4, Adirondack 3, SO

Tuesday’s Games

Newfoundland 7, Reading 3

Wednesday’s Games

Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Advertisement

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.