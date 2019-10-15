Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

October 15, 2019 8:21 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 3 2 1 0 0 4 15 11
Adirondack 3 1 1 0 1 3 9 11
Reading 3 1 1 1 0 3 11 15
Worcester 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 1
Brampton 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 7
Maine 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 5
South Carolina 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2
Greenville 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3
Jacksonville 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 4
Atlanta 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Orlando 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4
Norfolk 2 0 2 0 0 0 5 9
Western Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 2 2 0 0 0 4 11 6
Fort Wayne 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2
Cincinnati 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2
Toledo 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3
Wheeling 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4
Kalamazoo 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 3
Allen 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 6
Wichita 2 1 0 1 0 3 8 8
Rapid City 3 1 1 1 0 3 10 10
Tulsa 3 1 2 0 0 2 12 12
Utah 2 0 2 0 0 0 3 6
Kansas City 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 11

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

Brampton 4, Adirondack 3, SO

Tuesday’s Games

Newfoundland 7, Reading 3

Wednesday’s Games

Wichita at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

