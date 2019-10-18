All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 4 3 1 0 0 6 20 13 Worcester 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 3 Adirondack 3 1 1 0 1 3 9 11 Reading 3 1 1 1 0 3 11 15 Brampton 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 12 Maine 2 0 1 0 1 1 4 8 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 2 2 0 0 0 4 10 4 South Carolina 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 5 Florida 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 5 Norfolk 3 1 2 0 0 2 8 11 Jacksonville 2 0 1 1 0 1 4 10 Atlanta 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 5 Orlando 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 7 Western Conference Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 2 2 0 0 0 4 11 6 Fort Wayne 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2 Cincinnati 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2 Toledo 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3 Wheeling 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4 Kalamazoo 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 3 Allen 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 6 Rapid City 3 1 1 1 0 3 10 10 Wichita 3 1 1 1 0 3 9 15 Utah 3 1 2 0 0 2 10 7 Tulsa 3 1 2 0 0 2 12 12 Kansas City 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 11

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Brampton 2

Norfolk 3, Orlando 2

Greenville 6, Jacksonville 1

Worcester 3, Maine 2, SO

South Carolina 5, Atlanta 3

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Brampton at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Florida, 7 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 4 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 4:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

