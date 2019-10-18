Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ECHL At A Glance

October 18, 2019 10:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 4 3 1 0 0 6 20 13
Worcester 2 2 0 0 0 4 8 3
Adirondack 3 1 1 0 1 3 9 11
Reading 3 1 1 1 0 3 11 15
Brampton 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 12
Maine 2 0 1 0 1 1 4 8
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Greenville 2 2 0 0 0 4 10 4
South Carolina 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 5
Florida 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 5
Norfolk 3 1 2 0 0 2 8 11
Jacksonville 2 0 1 1 0 1 4 10
Atlanta 1 0 1 0 0 0 3 5
Orlando 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 7
Western Conference Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Indy 2 2 0 0 0 4 11 6
Fort Wayne 1 1 0 0 0 2 5 2
Cincinnati 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2
Toledo 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3
Wheeling 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 4
Kalamazoo 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utah 4 2 2 0 0 4 20 11
Idaho 2 2 0 0 0 4 6 3
Allen 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 16
Rapid City 3 1 1 1 0 3 10 10
Wichita 3 1 1 1 0 3 9 15
Tulsa 3 1 2 0 0 2 12 12
Kansas City 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 11

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Brampton 2

Norfolk 3, Orlando 2

Advertisement

Greenville 6, Jacksonville 1

        Insight by VMware: Learn the latest in how agencies are approaching cloud computing in this exclusive executive briefing.

Worcester 3, Maine 2, SO

South Carolina 5, Atlanta 3

Utah 10, Allen 4

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Saturday’s Games

Brampton at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Florida, 7 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 4 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 4:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|17 AvengerCon IV
10|18 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Japanese kindergartners perform for crew of USS Pioneer

Today in History

1867: US takes possession of Alaska