|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|25
|20
|Worcester
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|8
|3
|Brampton
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|16
|17
|Adirondack
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|9
|11
|Reading
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|11
|15
|Maine
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|8
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|4
|Florida
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|5
|South Carolina
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|5
|Norfolk
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|11
|Jacksonville
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|10
|Atlanta
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Orlando
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|Western Conference Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|5
|Indy
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|11
|6
|Cincinnati
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|2
|Toledo
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3
|Kalamazoo
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Wheeling
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|11
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|8
|4
|Utah
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|20
|11
|Allen
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|16
|Wichita
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|4
|10
|17
|Rapid City
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|10
|10
|Kansas City
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|12
|Tulsa
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|13
|17
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Newfoundland 5, Brampton 2
Norfolk 3, Orlando 2
Greenville 6, Jacksonville 1
Worcester 3, Maine 2, SO
South Carolina 5, Atlanta 3
Utah 10, Allen 4
Fort Wayne 7, Wheeling 3
Kansas City 5, Tulsa 1
Idaho 2, Wichita 1, OT
Brampton 7, Newfoundland 5
Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Florida, 7 p.m.
Maine at Reading, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Maine at Reading, 4 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 4:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.