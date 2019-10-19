Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

October 19, 2019 9:48 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 5 3 2 0 0 6 25 20
Adirondack 4 2 1 0 1 5 12 13
Worcester 3 2 1 0 0 4 10 6
Brampton 4 2 2 0 0 4 16 17
Maine 3 1 1 0 1 3 9 11
Reading 4 1 2 1 0 3 14 20
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 3 3 0 0 0 6 13 7
Florida 3 3 0 0 0 6 13 7
Greenville 3 2 1 0 0 4 14 10
Atlanta 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 9
Norfolk 4 1 3 0 0 2 10 15
Jacksonville 2 0 1 1 0 1 4 10
Orlando 3 0 3 0 0 0 6 11
Western Conference Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 2 2 0 0 0 4 12 5
Indy 2 2 0 0 0 4 11 6
Cincinnati 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 2
Toledo 1 1 0 0 0 2 4 3
Kalamazoo 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 5
Wheeling 2 0 2 0 0 0 5 11
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 3 3 0 0 0 6 8 4
Utah 4 2 2 0 0 4 20 11
Allen 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 16
Wichita 4 1 1 2 0 4 10 17
Rapid City 3 1 1 1 0 3 10 10
Kansas City 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 12
Tulsa 4 1 3 0 0 2 13 17

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Brampton 2

Norfolk 3, Orlando 2

Greenville 6, Jacksonville 1

Worcester 3, Maine 2, SO

South Carolina 5, Atlanta 3

Utah 10, Allen 4

Fort Wayne 7, Wheeling 3

Kansas City 5, Tulsa 1

Idaho 2, Wichita 1, OT

Saturday’s Games

Brampton 7, Newfoundland 5

South Carolina 4, Orlando 2

Adirondack 3, Worcester 2

Florida 4, Norfolk 2

Maine 5, Reading 3

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Atlanta 6, Greenville 4

Indy at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 4 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 4:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

