All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 5 3 2 0 0 6 25 20 Adirondack 4 2 1 0 1 5 12 13 Worcester 3 2 1 0 0 4 10 6 Brampton 4 2 2 0 0 4 16 17 Maine 3 1 1 0 1 3 9 11 Reading 4 1 2 1 0 3 14 20 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 3 3 0 0 0 6 13 7 South Carolina 3 3 0 0 0 6 13 7 Greenville 3 2 1 0 0 4 14 10 Atlanta 2 1 1 0 0 2 9 9 Norfolk 4 1 3 0 0 2 10 15 Jacksonville 2 0 1 1 0 1 4 10 Orlando 3 0 3 0 0 0 6 11 Western Conference Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 3 2 1 0 0 4 15 10 Indy 3 2 1 0 0 4 14 10 Toledo 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 6 Cincinnati 2 1 0 1 0 3 7 6 Kalamazoo 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 8 Wheeling 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 14 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 4 4 0 0 0 8 13 6 Allen 4 3 1 0 0 6 17 20 Utah 5 2 2 1 0 5 24 16 Rapid City 4 2 1 1 0 5 15 10 Wichita 5 1 2 2 0 4 12 22 Kansas City 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 12 Tulsa 5 1 4 0 0 2 13 22

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 5, Brampton 2

Norfolk 3, Orlando 2

Greenville 6, Jacksonville 1

Worcester 3, Maine 2, SO

South Carolina 5, Atlanta 3

Utah 10, Allen 4

Fort Wayne 7, Wheeling 3

Kansas City 5, Tulsa 1

Idaho 2, Wichita 1, OT

Saturday’s Games

Brampton 7, Newfoundland 5

South Carolina 4, Orlando 2

Adirondack 3, Worcester 2

Florida 4, Norfolk 2

Maine 5, Reading 3

Kalamazoo 4, Cincinnati 3, OT

Atlanta 6, Greenville 4

Wheeling 4, Indy 3

Toledo 5, Fort Wayne 3

Allen 5, Utah 4, OT

Rapid City 5, Tulsa 0

Idaho 5, Wichita 2

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Maine at Reading, 4 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 4:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

