|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|25
|20
|Adirondack
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|12
|13
|Reading
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|19
|24
|Worcester
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|10
|6
|Brampton
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|16
|17
|Maine
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|13
|16
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|13
|7
|South Carolina
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|13
|7
|Greenville
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|17
|14
|Atlanta
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|13
|12
|Norfolk
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|10
|15
|Jacksonville
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|10
|Orlando
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|11
|Western Conference Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Fort Wayne
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|15
|10
|Toledo
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|9
|6
|Indy
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|17
|14
|Wheeling
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|13
|17
|Cincinnati
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|7
|6
|Kalamazoo
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6
|8
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|13
|6
|Rapid City
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|19
|11
|Allen
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|17
|20
|Utah
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|24
|16
|Wichita
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|12
|22
|Kansas City
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|12
|Tulsa
|6
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|14
|26
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
___
Brampton 7, Newfoundland 5
South Carolina 4, Orlando 2
Adirondack 3, Worcester 2
Florida 4, Norfolk 2
Maine 5, Reading 3
Kalamazoo 4, Cincinnati 3, OT
Atlanta 6, Greenville 4
Wheeling 4, Indy 3
Toledo 5, Fort Wayne 3
Allen 5, Utah 4, OT
Rapid City 5, Tulsa 0
Idaho 5, Wichita 2
Atlanta 4, Greenville 3
Reading 5, Maine 4
Wheeling 4, Indy 3
Rapid City 4, Tulsa 1
No games scheduled
Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
