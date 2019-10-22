Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
ECHL At A Glance

October 22, 2019 10:49 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 5 3 2 0 0 6 25 20
Adirondack 4 2 1 0 1 5 12 13
Reading 5 2 2 1 0 5 19 24
Worcester 3 2 1 0 0 4 10 6
Brampton 4 2 2 0 0 4 16 17
Maine 4 1 2 0 1 3 13 16
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 3 3 0 0 0 6 13 7
South Carolina 3 3 0 0 0 6 13 7
Greenville 4 2 2 0 0 4 17 14
Atlanta 3 2 1 0 0 4 13 12
Norfolk 4 1 3 0 0 2 10 15
Jacksonville 2 0 1 1 0 1 4 10
Orlando 3 0 3 0 0 0 6 11
Western Conference Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 3 2 1 0 0 4 15 10
Toledo 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 6
Indy 4 2 2 0 0 4 17 14
Wheeling 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 17
Cincinnati 2 1 0 1 0 3 7 6
Kalamazoo 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 8
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 4 4 0 0 0 8 13 6
Rapid City 5 3 1 1 0 7 19 11
Allen 4 3 1 0 0 6 17 20
Utah 5 2 2 1 0 5 24 16
Tulsa 7 2 5 0 0 4 16 27
Wichita 5 1 2 2 0 4 12 22
Kansas City 4 1 3 0 0 2 10 14

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Tulsa 2, Kansas City 1

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Norfolk, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

