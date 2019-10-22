All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 5 3 2 0 0 6 25 20 Adirondack 4 2 1 0 1 5 12 13 Reading 5 2 2 1 0 5 19 24 Worcester 3 2 1 0 0 4 10 6 Brampton 4 2 2 0 0 4 16 17 Maine 4 1 2 0 1 3 13 16 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 3 3 0 0 0 6 13 7 South Carolina 3 3 0 0 0 6 13 7 Greenville 4 2 2 0 0 4 17 14 Atlanta 3 2 1 0 0 4 13 12 Norfolk 4 1 3 0 0 2 10 15 Jacksonville 2 0 1 1 0 1 4 10 Orlando 3 0 3 0 0 0 6 11 Western Conference Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 3 2 1 0 0 4 15 10 Toledo 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 6 Indy 4 2 2 0 0 4 17 14 Wheeling 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 17 Cincinnati 2 1 0 1 0 3 7 6 Kalamazoo 2 1 1 0 0 2 6 8 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 4 4 0 0 0 8 13 6 Rapid City 5 3 1 1 0 7 19 11 Allen 4 3 1 0 0 6 17 20 Utah 5 2 2 1 0 5 24 16 Tulsa 7 2 5 0 0 4 16 27 Wichita 5 1 2 2 0 4 12 22 Kansas City 4 1 3 0 0 2 10 14

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Tulsa 2, Kansas City 1

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Norfolk, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

