ECHL At A Glance

October 23, 2019 10:08 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Adirondack 5 3 1 0 1 7 17 15
Newfoundland 5 3 2 0 0 6 25 20
Reading 5 2 2 1 0 5 19 24
Worcester 3 2 1 0 0 4 10 6
Brampton 4 2 2 0 0 4 16 17
Maine 5 1 3 0 1 3 15 21
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 3 3 0 0 0 6 13 7
South Carolina 4 3 1 0 0 6 15 12
Greenville 4 2 2 0 0 4 17 14
Atlanta 3 2 1 0 0 4 13 12
Norfolk 5 2 3 0 0 4 15 17
Jacksonville 2 0 1 1 0 1 4 10
Orlando 3 0 3 0 0 0 6 11
Western Conference Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 2 2 0 0 0 4 9 6
Fort Wayne 4 2 2 0 0 4 19 16
Indy 4 2 2 0 0 4 17 14
Kalamazoo 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 12
Wheeling 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 17
Cincinnati 2 1 0 1 0 3 7 6
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 4 4 0 0 0 8 13 6
Rapid City 5 3 1 1 0 7 19 11
Allen 4 3 1 0 0 6 17 20
Utah 5 2 2 1 0 5 24 16
Tulsa 7 2 5 0 0 4 16 27
Wichita 5 1 2 2 0 4 12 22
Kansas City 4 1 3 0 0 2 10 14

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Tulsa 2, Kansas City 1

Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack 5, Maine 2

Kalamazoo 6, Fort Wayne 4

Norfolk 5, South Carolina 2

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 7:35 p.m.

South Carolina at Norfolk, 7:35 p.m.

Idaho at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Fort Wayne, 8:05 p.m.

Toledo at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

