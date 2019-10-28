Listen Live Sports

ECHL At A Glance

October 28, 2019 6:42 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 7 4 3 0 0 8 32 27
Brampton 6 4 2 0 0 8 27 19
Adirondack 6 3 2 0 1 7 18 19
Worcester 6 3 3 0 0 6 16 18
Maine 7 2 4 0 1 5 22 28
Reading 6 2 3 1 0 5 20 27
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 6 5 1 0 0 10 22 15
Greenville 6 4 2 0 0 8 28 21
Florida 5 4 1 0 0 8 17 12
Norfolk 7 2 4 1 0 5 18 24
Atlanta 5 2 3 0 0 4 20 23
Jacksonville 4 1 1 2 0 4 13 19
Orlando 5 1 3 0 1 3 11 15
Western Conference Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Wheeling 6 4 2 0 0 8 22 22
Fort Wayne 6 3 2 1 0 7 28 25
Indy 6 3 3 0 0 6 22 17
Toledo 4 3 1 0 0 6 17 14
Kalamazoo 4 3 1 0 0 6 16 15
Cincinnati 4 2 1 1 0 5 10 11
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 7 5 0 2 0 12 21 15
Rapid City 7 5 1 1 0 11 27 17
Allen 6 4 2 0 0 8 22 25
Utah 7 2 3 1 1 6 30 24
Wichita 6 2 2 2 0 6 16 25
Tulsa 9 2 6 1 0 5 23 37
Kansas City 6 2 4 0 0 4 18 22

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Sunday’s Games

Brampton 6, Worcester 0

Allen 2, Idaho 1, OT

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 10:30 a.m.

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack at Brampton, 11 a.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Greenville at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

