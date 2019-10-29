All Times Eastern Eastern Conference Conference North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 7 4 3 0 0 8 32 27 Brampton 6 4 2 0 0 8 27 19 Adirondack 6 3 2 0 1 7 18 19 Worcester 6 3 3 0 0 6 16 18 Maine 7 2 4 0 1 5 22 28 Reading 6 2 3 1 0 5 20 27 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA South Carolina 6 5 1 0 0 10 22 15 Greenville 6 4 2 0 0 8 28 21 Florida 5 4 1 0 0 8 17 12 Norfolk 7 2 4 1 0 5 18 24 Atlanta 5 2 3 0 0 4 20 23 Jacksonville 4 1 1 2 0 4 13 19 Orlando 5 1 3 0 1 3 11 15 Western Conference Conference Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Wheeling 6 4 2 0 0 8 22 22 Fort Wayne 6 3 2 1 0 7 28 25 Indy 6 3 3 0 0 6 22 17 Toledo 4 3 1 0 0 6 17 14 Kalamazoo 4 3 1 0 0 6 16 15 Cincinnati 4 2 1 1 0 5 10 11 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 7 5 0 2 0 12 21 15 Rapid City 7 5 1 1 0 11 27 17 Allen 6 4 2 0 0 8 22 25 Utah 7 2 3 1 1 6 30 24 Wichita 6 2 2 2 0 6 16 25 Tulsa 9 2 6 1 0 5 23 37 Kansas City 6 2 4 0 0 4 18 22

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 10:30 a.m.

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack at Brampton, 11 a.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Greenville at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

