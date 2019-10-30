Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ECHL At A Glance

October 30, 2019 10:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Newfoundland 7 4 3 0 0 8 32 27
Brampton 6 4 2 0 0 8 27 19
Adirondack 6 3 2 0 1 7 18 19
Worcester 6 3 3 0 0 6 16 18
Maine 7 2 4 0 1 5 22 28
Reading 6 2 3 1 0 5 20 27
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 6 5 1 0 0 10 22 15
Greenville 6 4 2 0 0 8 28 21
Florida 5 4 1 0 0 8 17 12
Orlando 6 2 3 0 1 5 17 17
Norfolk 7 2 4 1 0 5 18 24
Atlanta 5 2 3 0 0 4 20 23
Jacksonville 5 1 2 2 0 4 15 25
Western Conference Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 5 4 1 0 0 8 21 17
Wheeling 6 4 2 0 0 8 22 22
Fort Wayne 6 3 2 1 0 7 28 25
Kalamazoo 5 3 1 1 0 7 19 19
Indy 6 3 3 0 0 6 22 17
Cincinnati 4 2 1 1 0 5 10 11
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 7 5 0 2 0 12 21 15
Rapid City 7 5 1 1 0 11 27 17
Allen 6 4 2 0 0 8 22 25
Utah 7 2 3 1 1 6 30 24
Wichita 6 2 2 2 0 6 16 25
Tulsa 9 2 6 1 0 5 23 37
Kansas City 6 2 4 0 0 4 18 22

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Tuesday’s Games

Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 3, OT

Orlando 6, Jacksonville 2

Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack at Brampton, 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Reading at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Greenville at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Florida at Fort Wayne, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 Hypersonic Weapons
10|28 56th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1941: FDR approves Lend-Lease aid to the USSR