|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference Conference
|North Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|7
|4
|2
|0
|1
|9
|20
|19
|Newfoundland
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|32
|27
|Brampton
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|8
|27
|21
|Worcester
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|16
|18
|Maine
|7
|2
|4
|0
|1
|5
|22
|28
|Reading
|6
|2
|3
|1
|0
|5
|20
|27
|South Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|10
|22
|15
|Greenville
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|28
|21
|Florida
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|17
|12
|Atlanta
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|24
|24
|Orlando
|6
|2
|3
|0
|1
|5
|17
|17
|Norfolk
|7
|2
|4
|1
|0
|5
|18
|24
|Jacksonville
|6
|1
|3
|2
|0
|4
|16
|29
|Western Conference Conference
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|21
|17
|Wheeling
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|22
|22
|Fort Wayne
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|28
|25
|Kalamazoo
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|19
|19
|Indy
|6
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|22
|17
|Cincinnati
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|10
|11
|Mountain Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|7
|5
|0
|2
|0
|12
|21
|15
|Rapid City
|7
|5
|1
|1
|0
|11
|27
|17
|Allen
|6
|4
|2
|0
|0
|8
|22
|25
|Utah
|7
|2
|3
|1
|1
|6
|30
|24
|Wichita
|6
|2
|2
|2
|0
|6
|16
|25
|Tulsa
|9
|2
|6
|1
|0
|5
|23
|37
|Kansas City
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|18
|22
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Toledo 4, Kalamazoo 3, OT
Orlando 6, Jacksonville 2
Adirondack 2, Brampton 0
Atlanta 4, Jacksonville 1
Reading at Norfolk, 7:30 p.m.
Florida at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Greenville at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Newfoundland at Reading, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Florida at Fort Wayne, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
