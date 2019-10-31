Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

ECHL At A Glance

October 31, 2019 10:37 pm
 
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference Conference
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Adirondack 7 4 2 0 1 9 20 19
Reading 8 4 3 1 0 9 27 32
Newfoundland 8 4 4 0 0 8 36 32
Brampton 7 4 3 0 0 8 27 21
Worcester 6 3 3 0 0 6 16 18
Maine 7 2 4 0 1 5 22 28
South Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
South Carolina 6 5 1 0 0 10 22 15
Greenville 8 4 4 0 0 8 32 32
Florida 6 4 2 0 0 8 20 17
Atlanta 6 3 3 0 0 6 24 24
Orlando 6 2 3 0 1 5 17 17
Norfolk 8 2 5 1 0 5 19 26
Jacksonville 6 1 3 2 0 4 16 29
Western Conference Conference
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 5 4 1 0 0 8 21 17
Wheeling 6 4 2 0 0 8 22 22
Fort Wayne 6 3 2 1 0 7 28 25
Cincinnati 5 3 1 1 0 7 15 14
Kalamazoo 5 3 1 1 0 7 19 19
Indy 6 3 3 0 0 6 22 17
Mountain Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 7 5 0 2 0 12 21 15
Rapid City 7 5 1 1 0 11 27 17
Tulsa 11 4 6 1 0 9 34 41
Allen 6 4 2 0 0 8 22 25
Utah 7 2 3 1 1 6 30 24
Wichita 6 2 2 2 0 6 16 25
Kansas City 6 2 4 0 0 4 18 22

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

___

Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack 2, Brampton 0

Atlanta 4, Jacksonville 1

Reading 2, Norfolk 1

Cincinnati 5, Florida 3

Tulsa 8, Greenville 2

Thursday’s Games

Reading 5, Newfoundland 4

Tulsa 3, Greenville 2

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Florida at Fort Wayne, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Newfoundland at Maine, 6 p.m.

Norfolk at Reading, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Brampton, 7:15 p.m.

Florida at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Indy at Fort Wayne, 7:35 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Brampton, 2 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 2:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 4 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

