Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Elina Svitolina qualifies for semifinals at WTA Finals

October 30, 2019 9:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Defending champion Elina Svitolina qualified for the semifinals of the season-ending WTA Finals by beating Simona Halep 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday.

Svitolina, the only competitor in the eight-player field not to win a title this season, last won a tournament at last year’s WTA Finals.

The Ukrainian is 2-0 in the Purple Group, winning both matches in straight sets. Halep is 1-1 after saving a match point in her three-set victory over Bianca Andreescu.

Svitolina broke Halep in the final game of the first set to take the lead. She then broke the Romanian’s serve in the eighth game of the second set and held to win.

Advertisement

The victory was Svitolina’s fifth in nine matches against Halep. On the four previous occasions in which she won, Svitolina went on to win the tournament.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Halep, who won the Wimbledon title in July, still remains in contention for a semifinal spot.

In the late match, Karolina Pliskova was to play Andreescu.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 Hypersonic Weapons
10|28 56th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1941: FDR approves Lend-Lease aid to the USSR