Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Elliott, Hendrick teammates to start up front at Talladega

October 13, 2019 1:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Chase Elliott will lead his three Hendrick Motorsports teammates to the green flag for Sunday’s playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway.

With rain in the forecast, NASCAR altered the pre-race schedule and moved the start up about 15 minutes.

Elliott starts on the pole and is joined on the front two rows by Hendrick title challengers Alex Bowman and William Byron, along with Jimmie Johnson.

Stakes will be high in the middle race of the second round of NASCAR’s playoffs ahead of next week’s elimination race at Kansas. Only Kyle Larson has secured a spot in the round of eight.

Advertisement

Elliott won at Talladega in April to end a streak of seven consecutive wins by Ford drivers at the Alabama superspeedway.

Last year’s winner, Aric Almirola, leads Ford drivers in the next six positions. Erik Jones is the highest starter for Toyota at 11th.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 Cocktails & Conversation: Defending...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor reads to elementary school students

Today in History

1968: First manned Apollo mission launched