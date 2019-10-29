Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

England’s response to All Blacks haka results in fine

October 29, 2019 9:15 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TOKYO (AP) — England has been fined for crossing the halfway line in its response to New Zealand’s pre-match haka at the Rugby World Cup semifinals.

World Rugby says England breached “tournament rules relating to cultural challenges, which states that no players from the team receiving the challenge may advance beyond the halfway line.”

England’s players stood in a V-formation as the All Blacks performed the haka, with a half-dozen players beyond the halfway line.

World Rugby says the sanction is in line with protocol that operates across the international game.

Advertisement

The fine is reported to be 2,500 pounds ($3,200)

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP Rugby World Cup: https://www.apnews.com/RugbyWorldCup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 ArkCase 101: Basic Training on ArkCase...
10|28 U.S. EEOC Executive Leadership Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1991: Galileo becomes first spacecraft to visit asteroid