Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

English soccer club Derby fires captain in car-crash fallout

October 30, 2019 4:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DERBY, England (AP) — English soccer club Derby has fired captain Richard Keogh for gross misconduct following an internal disciplinary hearing into a car accident.

The 33-year-old defender suffered a knee injury that has ruled him out for more than a year after he was involved in a car accident with teammates Tom Lawrence and Mason Bennett in September.

Derby, which plays in the second-tier League Championship, previously fined Lawrence and Bennett six weeks’ wages, the maximum allowed contractually.

The pair had initially fled from the scene of the crash, which happened after a team bonding day that ended in a pub. They returned about 45 minutes later and were arrested.

Advertisement

Both players pleaded guilty in court to drunken driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident. They were ordered to do 180 hours of unpaid work and were disqualified from driving for two years.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Derby says it “will not tolerate any of its players or staff behaving in a manner which puts themselves, their colleagues, and members of the general public at risk of injury or worse, or which brings the club into disrepute.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 Hypersonic Weapons
10|28 56th Annual AOC International Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1941: FDR approves Lend-Lease aid to the USSR