Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Eritrean soccer players who defected say they live in fear

October 12, 2019 5:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PALERMO, Italy (AP) — Soccer gave Mewal Tesfai Yosief hope in an Orwellian nation, a job in a country of forced military conscription and, possibly, freedom at last.

He is one of four players with Eritrea’s national under-20 soccer team who recently defected during a tournament in Uganda. They are the latest players to leave one of the world’s most tightly controlled regimes.

Now they tell The Associated Press they are in hiding as they wait for word on their asylum claims.

They describe a system of forced military conscription that has led many young Eritreans to flee.

Advertisement

Eritrea’s government is one of the most tightly controlled regimes in the world, ranked with North Korea and Syria by Freedom House.

Eritrean athletes, especially soccer players, have been known to defect while traveling abroad.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|13 AAPA 2019 Annual Convention & Expo
10|14 Cocktails & Conversation: Defending...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor reads to elementary school students

Today in History

1968: First manned Apollo mission launched