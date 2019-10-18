European PGA-French Open Leading Scores

Friday At Le Golf National Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines, France Purse: $1.78 million Yardage: 7,245; Par: 71 Second Round Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 67-66—133 George Coetzee, South Africa 65-68—133 Kurt Kitayama, United States 66-68—134 Richie Ramsay, Scotland 66-69—135 Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 68-68—136 Brandon Stone, South Africa 68-69—137 Jaco Van Zyl, South Africa 67-70—137 Martin Kaymer, Germany 68-69—137 Gavin Moynihan, Ireland 68-69—137 Benjamin Hebert, France 66-71—137 Jamie Donaldson, Wales 71-67—138 Victor Perez, France 67-71—138 Steven Brown, England 71-78—139 Lee Slattery, England 71-78—139 S.S.P. Chawrasia, India 71-78—139 Hudson Swafford, United States 74-65—139 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 65-74—139 Kalle Samooja, Finland 67-72—139 Thomas Detry, Belgium 71-68—139 Also Stewart Cink, United States 70-70—140 Charlie Saxon, United States 70-71—141 David Lipsky, United States 71-72—143 Alex Noren, Sweden 72-72—144 Miss The Cut Jose-Maria Olazabal, Spain 77-77—154 Julian Suri, United States 71-WD

