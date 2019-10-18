Listen Live Sports

European PGA-French Open Leading Scores

October 18, 2019 1:46 pm
 
Friday
At Le Golf National
Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines, France
Purse: $1.78 million
Yardage: 7,245; Par: 71
Second Round
Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 67-66—133
George Coetzee, South Africa 65-68—133
Kurt Kitayama, United States 66-68—134
Richie Ramsay, Scotland 66-69—135
Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 68-68—136
Brandon Stone, South Africa 68-69—137
Jaco Van Zyl, South Africa 67-70—137
Martin Kaymer, Germany 68-69—137
Gavin Moynihan, Ireland 68-69—137
Benjamin Hebert, France 66-71—137
Jamie Donaldson, Wales 71-67—138
Victor Perez, France 67-71—138
Steven Brown, England 71-78—139
Lee Slattery, England 71-78—139
S.S.P. Chawrasia, India 71-78—139
Hudson Swafford, United States 74-65—139
Ryan Fox, New Zealand 65-74—139
Kalle Samooja, Finland 67-72—139
Thomas Detry, Belgium 71-68—139
Also
Stewart Cink, United States 70-70—140
Charlie Saxon, United States 70-71—141
David Lipsky, United States 71-72—143
Alex Noren, Sweden 72-72—144
Miss The Cut
Jose-Maria Olazabal, Spain 77-77—154
Julian Suri, United States 71-WD

