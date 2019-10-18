European PGA-French Open Leading Scores

|Friday
|At Le Golf National
|Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines, France
|Purse: $1.78 million
|Yardage: 7,245; Par: 71
|Second Round
|Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium
|67-66—133
|George Coetzee, South Africa
|65-68—133
|Kurt Kitayama, United States
|66-68—134
|Richie Ramsay, Scotland
|66-69—135
|Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark
|68-68—136
|Brandon Stone, South Africa
|68-69—137
|Jaco Van Zyl, South Africa
|67-70—137
|Martin Kaymer, Germany
|68-69—137
|Gavin Moynihan, Ireland
|68-69—137
|Benjamin Hebert, France
|66-71—137
|Jamie Donaldson, Wales
|71-67—138
|Victor Perez, France
|67-71—138
|Steven Brown, England
|71-78—139
|Lee Slattery, England
|71-78—139
|S.S.P. Chawrasia, India
|71-78—139
|Hudson Swafford, United States
|74-65—139
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|65-74—139
|Kalle Samooja, Finland
|67-72—139
|Thomas Detry, Belgium
|71-68—139
|Also
|Stewart Cink, United States
|70-70—140
|Charlie Saxon, United States
|70-71—141
|David Lipsky, United States
|71-72—143
|Alex Noren, Sweden
|72-72—144
|Miss The Cut
|Jose-Maria Olazabal, Spain
|77-77—154
|Julian Suri, United States
|71-WD
