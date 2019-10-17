European PGA-French Open Leading Scores

|Thursday
|At Le Golf National
|Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines, France
|Purse: $1.78 million
|Yardage: 7,245; Par: 71
|First Round
|Ryan Fox, New Zealand
|65
|George Coetzee, South Africa
|65
|Benjamin Hebert, France
|66
|Kurt Kitayama, United States
|66
|Richie Ramsay, Scotland
|66
|Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark
|67
|Justin Walters, South Africa
|67
|Victor Perez, France
|67
|Kalle Samooja, Finland
|67
|Jaco Van Zyl, South Africa
|67
|Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium
|67
|Darren Fichardt, South Africa
|67
|Jordan Smith, England
|68
|Chris Paisley, England
|68
|Deyen Lawson, Australia
|68
|Kristoffer Reitan, Norway
|68
|Gavin Moynihan, Ireland
|68
|Hugo Leon, Chile
|68
|Romain Langasque, France
|68
|Martin Kaymer, Germany
|68
|Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark
|68
|Matthias Schwab, Austria
|68
|Brandon Stone, South Africa
|68
|Liam Johnston, Scotland
|68
|Also
|Stewart Cink, United States
|70
|Charlie Saxon, United States
|70
|David Lipsky, United States
|71
|Julian Suri, United States
|71
|Alex Noren, Sweden
|72
|Hudson Swafford, United States
|74
|Jose-Maria Olazabal, Spain
|77
