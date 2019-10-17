European PGA-French Open Leading Scores

Thursday At Le Golf National Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines, France Purse: $1.78 million Yardage: 7,245; Par: 71 First Round Ryan Fox, New Zealand 65 George Coetzee, South Africa 65 Benjamin Hebert, France 66 Kurt Kitayama, United States 66 Richie Ramsay, Scotland 66 Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 67 Justin Walters, South Africa 67 Victor Perez, France 67 Kalle Samooja, Finland 67 Jaco Van Zyl, South Africa 67 Nicolas Colsaerts, Belgium 67 Darren Fichardt, South Africa 67 Jordan Smith, England 68 Chris Paisley, England 68 Deyen Lawson, Australia 68 Kristoffer Reitan, Norway 68 Gavin Moynihan, Ireland 68 Hugo Leon, Chile 68 Romain Langasque, France 68 Martin Kaymer, Germany 68 Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 68 Matthias Schwab, Austria 68 Brandon Stone, South Africa 68 Liam Johnston, Scotland 68 Also Stewart Cink, United States 70 Charlie Saxon, United States 70 David Lipsky, United States 71 Julian Suri, United States 71 Alex Noren, Sweden 72 Hudson Swafford, United States 74 Jose-Maria Olazabal, Spain 77

