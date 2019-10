European PGA-Italian Open Leading Scores

By The Associated Press

Thursday At Olgiata Golf Club Rome Purse: $7 million Yardage: 7,523; Par: 71 First Round Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 64 Rory Sabatini, Slovakia 65 Kurt Kitayama, united States 66 Joost Luiten, Netherlands 66 Shubhankar Sharma, India 66 Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 66 Justin Rose, England 66 Andrew Johnston, England 67 Matthew Fitzpatrick, England 67 Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 67 Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark 68 Matthias Schwab, Austria 68 Sam Horsfield, England 68 Chris Paisley, England 68 Ross Fisher, England 68 Tyrell Hatton, England 68 Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa 68 Danny Willett, England 68 Adrian Otaegui, Spain 68 David Horsey, England 68

Matt Wallace, England 69 Lee Westwood, England 69 Julian Suri, United States 70 Paul Casey, England 71 Martin Kaymer, Germany 72 Shane Lowry, Ireland 72 David Lipsky, United States 72 Padraig Harrington, Ireland 74 Jose Maria Olazabal, Spain 80

