European PGA-Portugal Masters Leading Scores

|Thursday
|At Dom Pedro Victoria GC
|Vilamoura, Portugal
|Purse: $1.67 million
|Yardage: 7,191; Par: 71
|First Round
|Louis De Jager, South Africa
|63
|Justin Walters, South Africa
|65
|Oliver Fisher, England
|65
|Jake McLeod, Australia
|65
|Brandon Stone, South Africa
|66
|Matthew Southgate, England
|66
|Renato Paratore, Italy
|66
|Jeunghun Wang, South Korea
|66
|Darren Fichardt, South Africa
|66
|David Horsey, England
|66
|Sihwan Kim, United States
|66
|Shubhankar Sharma, India
|67
|Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark
|67
|Martin Kaymer, Germay
|67
|Eddie Pepperell, England
|67
|Adrien Saddier, France
|67
|Alejandro Canizares, Spain
|67
|Jack Singh Brar, England
|67
|Matt Wallace, England
|67
|Thomas Bjorn, Denmark
|67
|Sam Horsfield, England
|67
|Ashley Chesters, England
|67
|Also
|John Catlin, United States
|68
|Lee Westwood, England
|68
|Padraig Harrington, Ireland
|73
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.