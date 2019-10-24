Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
European PGA-Portugal Masters Leading Scores

October 24, 2019 3:40 pm
 
Thursday
At Dom Pedro Victoria GC
Vilamoura, Portugal
Purse: $1.67 million
Yardage: 7,191; Par: 71
First Round
Louis De Jager, South Africa 63
Justin Walters, South Africa 65
Oliver Fisher, England 65
Jake McLeod, Australia 65
Brandon Stone, South Africa 66
Matthew Southgate, England 66
Renato Paratore, Italy 66
Jeunghun Wang, South Korea 66
Darren Fichardt, South Africa 66
David Horsey, England 66
Sihwan Kim, United States 66
Shubhankar Sharma, India 67
Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark 67
Martin Kaymer, Germay 67
Eddie Pepperell, England 67
Adrien Saddier, France 67
Alejandro Canizares, Spain 67
Jack Singh Brar, England 67
Matt Wallace, England 67
Thomas Bjorn, Denmark 67
Sam Horsfield, England 67
Ashley Chesters, England 67
Also
John Catlin, United States 68
Lee Westwood, England 68
Padraig Harrington, Ireland 73

