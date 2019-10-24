European PGA-Portugal Masters Leading Scores

Thursday At Dom Pedro Victoria GC Vilamoura, Portugal Purse: $1.67 million Yardage: 7,191; Par: 71 First Round Louis De Jager, South Africa 63 Justin Walters, South Africa 65 Oliver Fisher, England 65 Jake McLeod, Australia 65 Brandon Stone, South Africa 66 Matthew Southgate, England 66 Renato Paratore, Italy 66 Jeunghun Wang, South Korea 66 Darren Fichardt, South Africa 66 David Horsey, England 66 Sihwan Kim, United States 66 Shubhankar Sharma, India 67 Lucas Bjerregaard, Denmark 67 Martin Kaymer, Germay 67 Eddie Pepperell, England 67 Adrien Saddier, France 67 Alejandro Canizares, Spain 67 Jack Singh Brar, England 67 Matt Wallace, England 67 Thomas Bjorn, Denmark 67 Sam Horsfield, England 67 Ashley Chesters, England 67 Also John Catlin, United States 68 Lee Westwood, England 68 Padraig Harrington, Ireland 73

