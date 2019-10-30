Listen Live Sports

Expos-Nationals Postseason History

October 30, 2019 11:51 pm
 
The postseason history of the Montreal Expos/Washington Nationals:

World Series (Won 1, Lost 0

2019 — Beat Houston, 4-3

Record — Won 4, Lost 3

League Championship Series (Won 1, Lost 1)

2019 — Beat St. Louis Cardinals, 4-0

1981 — Lost to Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-2

Record — Won 6, Lost 2

Division Series (Won 6, Lost 4)

2019 — Beat Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-2

2017 — Lost to Chicago Cubs, 3-2

2016 — Lost to Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-2

2014 — Lost to San Francisco Giants, 3-1

2012 — Lost to St. Louis Cardinals, 3-2

1981 — Beat Philadelphia Phillies, 3-2

Record — Won 13, Lost 16

Wild Card (Won 1, Lost 0)

2019 — Beat Milwaukee Brewers

