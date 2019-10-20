Expos-Nationals Postseason History

The postseason history of the Montreal Expos/Washington Nationals:
|League Championship Series (Won 1, Lost 1)
2019 — Beat St. Louis, 4-0
1981 — Lost to Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-2
|Division Series (Won 6, Lost 4)
2019 — Beat Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-2
2017 — Lost to Chicago Cubs, 3-2
2016 — Lost to Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-2
2014 — Lost to San Francisco Giants, 3-1
2012 — Lost to St. Louis Cardinals, 3-2
1981 — Beat Philadelphia Phillies, 3-2
Record — Won 13, Lost 16
|Wild Card (Won 1, Lost 0)
2019 — Beat Milwaukee
