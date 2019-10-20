Expos-Nationals Postseason History

The postseason history of the Montreal Expos/Washington Nationals:

World Series

None.

League Championship Series (Won 1, Lost 1)

2019 — Beat St. Louis, 4-0

1981 — Lost to Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-2

Advertisement

Division Series (Won 6, Lost 4)

2019 — Beat Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-2

2017 — Lost to Chicago Cubs, 3-2

2016 — Lost to Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-2

2014 — Lost to San Francisco Giants, 3-1

2012 — Lost to St. Louis Cardinals, 3-2

1981 — Beat Philadelphia Phillies, 3-2

Record — Won 13, Lost 16

Wild Card (Won 1, Lost 0)

2019 — Beat Milwaukee

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.