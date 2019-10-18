Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Falcons CB Trufant to miss 2nd straight game with toe injury

October 18, 2019 3:36 pm
 
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant will miss his second straight game with a toe injury.

The Falcons listed Trufant as out for Sunday’s contest against the Los Angeles Rams.

Last week at Arizona, Kendall Sheffield made his first career start in place of Trufant. The rookie will likely get the nod again.

While Atlanta must go without its top corner, offensive guard James Carpenter returned to practice Friday after sitting out the previous day with a knee problem. He should be able to play against the Rams.

The Falcons (1-5) are mired in a four-game losing streak.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

