The Associated Press
 
Falcons lose newly acquired safety Cyprien to foot injury

October 8, 2019 3:48 pm
 
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have placed safety Johnathan Cyprien on injured reserve with a foot injury.

The Falcons acquired Cyprien from Philadelphia on Sept. 30 in a trade for linebacker Duke Riley after losing starter Keanu Neal to a season-ending torn left Achilles tendon. Cyprien played in only one game with Atlanta, last week’s 53-32 loss at Houston.

Atlanta signed former Georgia Tech cornerback D.J. White off the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad.

The Falcons also re-signed offensive lineman John Wetzel and signed punter Sam Irwin-Hill to the practice squad. The team waived practice squad tight end Carson Meier.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

