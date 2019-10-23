Listen Live Sports

Falcons’ Matt Ryan misses practice, hopeful he will play

October 23, 2019 3:28 pm
 
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn says quarterback Matt Ryan is hopeful he’ll return from a sprained ankle to play against Seattle.

As expected, Ryan did not practice Wednesday. He also may sit out Thursday’s practice. Quinn says the team “will have a better sense” of the quarterback’s status for Sunday’s game on Friday.

The 34-year-old Ryan limped off the field in last week’s 37-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He was hurt when sacked by Aaron Donald.

Ryan has not missed a start since 2009. His streak covers 154 regular-season games.

Veteran Matt Schaub would make his first start since 2015 with Baltimore if Ryan can’t play.

Cornerback Desmond Trufant, who has missed two games with a toe injury, worked with a trainer on a side field and could join practice on Thursday.

