Falcons place P Bosher on IR, re-sign Wile

October 5, 2019 2:50 pm
 
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have placed longtime punter Matt Bosher on injured reserve and re-signed Matt Wile ahead of Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

The 31-year-old Bosher will miss at least eight weeks because of a groin injury. Offensive lineman John Wetzel was waived Saturday to clear a spot on the 53-man roster for Wile.

Bosher was sidelined with the injury in Week 3 at Indianapolis. He returned for last Sunday’s loss to Tennessee and practiced all week before being ruled out Friday, apparently after re-injuring the groin.

Wile filled in against the Colts, punting one time for 39 yards while also handling the kickoff and holding duties.

Bosher was in his ninth season as the Falcons’ punter. He could return for the final five games of the season.

The Falcons (1-3) are mired in a two-game losing streak.

