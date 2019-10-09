Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Fall snowstorm blasts Rockies, heading toward Midwest

October 9, 2019 12:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A fall snowstorm is snarling traffic and causing power outages in the Rocky Mountains as it slowly moves across the northern U.S. toward the Great Plains.

Winter storm watches and warnings stretched from eastern Washington state to Minnesota, along with freeze warnings as far south as Colorado and Nebraska on Wednesday.

In Spokane, wet, heavy snow snapped tree branches and took out power lines. Avista Utilities was restoring power to 32,000 customers Wednesday.

Driving conditions are deteriorating across Montana and northern Wyoming as ice and blowing snow covered roadways.

Advertisement

Up to 2 feet (0.61 meters) of snow is expected to fall in the mountains, and up to a foot in lower-elevation towns and cities.

The storm is expected to bring the first snow of the season to Denver by Thursday.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 Defense TechConnect Fall Summit and...
10|8 SBIR/STTR Innovation Summit
10|8 5th Annual Cyber Electromagnetic...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen of the Florida Air National Guard return home

Today in History

1936: Hoover Dam begins generating electricity