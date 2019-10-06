Listen Live Sports

FC Dallas 6, Sporting Kansas City 0

October 6, 2019 6:29 pm
 
Sporting Kansas City 0 0 0
FC Dallas 2 4 6

First half_1, FC Dallas, Ondrasek, 6 (Acosta), 9th minute; 2, FC Dallas, Hedges, 1 (Mosquera), 12th.

Second half_3, FC Dallas, Mosquera, 3 (Barrios), 51st; 4, FC Dallas, Barrios, 5 (Ferreira), 54th; 5, FC Dallas, Ondrasek, 7 (Cannon), 68th; 6, FC Dallas, Ferreira, 8, 73rd.

Goalies_Sporting Kansas City, Eric Dick, Tim Melia; FC Dallas, Jesse Gonzalez, Jimmy Maurer.

Yellow Cards_Nemeth, Sporting Kansas City, 57th; Barath, Sporting Kansas City, 67th; Medranda, Sporting Kansas City, 86th.

Referee_Alan Kelly. Assistant Referees_Eric Weisbrod, Brian Dunn, Jose Carlos Rivero. 4th Official_Baldomero Toledo.

___

Lineups

Sporting Kansas City_Eric Dick; Botond Barath, Matt Besler, Jaylin Lindsey, Luis Martins; Felipe Gutierrez (Jimmy Medranda, 74th), Felipe Hernandez; Gianluca Busio, Krisztian Nemeth (Erik Hurtado, 60th), Johnny Russell, Daniel Salloi (Gerso Fernandes, 52nd).

FC Dallas_Jesse Gonzalez; Reggie Cannon, Matt Hedges, Reto Ziegler; Bryan Acosta (Jacori Hayes, 56th), Michael Barrios, Ryan Hollingshead, Harold Mosquera (Ricardo Pepi, 83rd), Brandon Servania; Jesus Ferreira, Zdenek Ondrasek (Bressan, 77th).

