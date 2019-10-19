Listen Live Sports

FC Tokyo beats Vissel Kobe 3-1 in J-League

October 19, 2019 4:26 am
 
TOKYO (AP) — Yojiro Takahagi, Arthur Silva and Kento Hashimoto scored first-half goals as FC Tokyo beat Vissel Kobe 3-1 in the J-League on Saturday to keep the pressure on leaders Kashima Antlers.

Takahagi opened the scoring for the visitors in the sixth minute, and Silva doubled the advantage just four minutes later with his first goal of the season. Hashimoto increased the lead late in the first half before Joan Oumari got a goal back for the hosts in the 66th.

FC Tokyo and Kashima both have 56 points with Tokyo trailing on goal difference. Antlers played to a 1-1 draw with Matsumoto Yamaga on Friday.

Also, third-place Yokohama F Marinos improved to 55 points with a 3-1 win over Shonan Bellmare. Teruhito Nakagawa, Mateus dos Santos Castro and Marcos Junior scored for Yokohama.

Kawasaki Frontale drew with Gamba Osaka 2-2, while Sanfrecce Hiroshima beat Shimizu S-Pulse 2-1 on goals by Hayao Kawabe and Douglas Vieira. Hiroshima is in fourth place on 50 points.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

