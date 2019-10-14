Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
FCS Coaches Poll

October 14, 2019 12:43 pm
 
Records Through Oct. 12
Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (26) 6-0 650 1
2. James Madison 6-1 622 2
3. South Dakota State 5-1 600 3
4. Kennesaw State 5-1 555 4
5. Weber State 4-2 532 5
6. Montana 5-1 516 8
7. Villanova 6-1 480 7
8. Furman 4-2 467 11
9. Nicholls 4-2 448 12
10. Illinois State 4-2 380 13
11. N.C. A&T 4-1 369 14
12. Montana State 5-2 367 6
13. Central Arkansas 4-2 336 16
14. Jacksonville State 5-2 269 18
15. Northern Iowa 3-3 264 10
16. Princeton 4-0 224 19
17. Sacramento State 4-2 221 NR
18. Youngstown State 4-2 197 17
19. Austin Peay 4-2 170 NR
20. Towson 3-3 152 9
21. Dartmouth 4-0 133 NR
22. UC Davis 3-4 108 21
23. New Hampshire 4-2 96 NR
24. Delaware 3-3 63 15
25. Incarnate Word 4-2 39 NR

Others Receiving Votes: CCSU 30, UT Martin 23, Southeast Missouri State 20, Sam Houston State 18, Wofford 17, Campbell 15, Stony Brook 15, Florida A&M 10, Eastern Washington 9, Alcorn State 6, Houston Baptist 6, Idaho State 6, Murray State 5, VMI 5, Portland State 4, Lamar 2, Elon 1.

