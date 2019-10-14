FCS Coaches Poll

Records Through Oct. 12 Record Pts Pvs 1. North Dakota State (26) 6-0 650 1 2. James Madison 6-1 622 2 3. South Dakota State 5-1 600 3 4. Kennesaw State 5-1 555 4 5. Weber State 4-2 532 5 6. Montana 5-1 516 8 7. Villanova 6-1 480 7 8. Furman 4-2 467 11 9. Nicholls 4-2 448 12 10. Illinois State 4-2 380 13 11. N.C. A&T 4-1 369 14 12. Montana State 5-2 367 6 13. Central Arkansas 4-2 336 16 14. Jacksonville State 5-2 269 18 15. Northern Iowa 3-3 264 10 16. Princeton 4-0 224 19 17. Sacramento State 4-2 221 NR 18. Youngstown State 4-2 197 17 19. Austin Peay 4-2 170 NR 20. Towson 3-3 152 9 21. Dartmouth 4-0 133 NR 22. UC Davis 3-4 108 21 23. New Hampshire 4-2 96 NR 24. Delaware 3-3 63 15 25. Incarnate Word 4-2 39 NR

Others Receiving Votes: CCSU 30, UT Martin 23, Southeast Missouri State 20, Sam Houston State 18, Wofford 17, Campbell 15, Stony Brook 15, Florida A&M 10, Eastern Washington 9, Alcorn State 6, Houston Baptist 6, Idaho State 6, Murray State 5, VMI 5, Portland State 4, Lamar 2, Elon 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.