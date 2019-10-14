FCS Coaches Poll

|Records Through Oct. 12
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. North Dakota State (26)
|6-0
|650
|1
|2. James Madison
|6-1
|622
|2
|3. South Dakota State
|5-1
|600
|3
|4. Kennesaw State
|5-1
|555
|4
|5. Weber State
|4-2
|532
|5
|6. Montana
|5-1
|516
|8
|7. Villanova
|6-1
|480
|7
|8. Furman
|4-2
|467
|11
|9. Nicholls
|4-2
|448
|12
|10. Illinois State
|4-2
|380
|13
|11. N.C. A&T
|4-1
|369
|14
|12. Montana State
|5-2
|367
|6
|13. Central Arkansas
|4-2
|336
|16
|14. Jacksonville State
|5-2
|269
|18
|15. Northern Iowa
|3-3
|264
|10
|16. Princeton
|4-0
|224
|19
|17. Sacramento State
|4-2
|221
|NR
|18. Youngstown State
|4-2
|197
|17
|19. Austin Peay
|4-2
|170
|NR
|20. Towson
|3-3
|152
|9
|21. Dartmouth
|4-0
|133
|NR
|22. UC Davis
|3-4
|108
|21
|23. New Hampshire
|4-2
|96
|NR
|24. Delaware
|3-3
|63
|15
|25. Incarnate Word
|4-2
|39
|NR
Others Receiving Votes: CCSU 30, UT Martin 23, Southeast Missouri State 20, Sam Houston State 18, Wofford 17, Campbell 15, Stony Brook 15, Florida A&M 10, Eastern Washington 9, Alcorn State 6, Houston Baptist 6, Idaho State 6, Murray State 5, VMI 5, Portland State 4, Lamar 2, Elon 1.
