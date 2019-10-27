Listen Live Sports

Federer dominates De Minaur to win 10th Swiss Indoors title

October 27, 2019 11:35 am
 
BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Roger Federer won his hometown Swiss Indoors title for the 10th time by beating Alex de Minaur 6-2, 6-2 on Sunday.

The 38-year-old Federer put on a tennis clinic in his first match against the 20-year-old Australian, who was not born when the Swiss great turned professional and first played at Basel in 1998.

Mixing speeds and angles with powerful ground strokes, Federer clinched on his first match point when De Minaur pushed a forehand wide.

Federer’s 10th Basel title was one of his most efficient. He did not drop a set in four matches played, and was never pushed to a tiebreaker.

Sunday’s final took just 68 minutes, and Federer’s longest match all week lasted 79 minutes.

Federer’s fourth title in 2019 is the 103rd of his career.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

