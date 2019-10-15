Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Felicity Huffman starts serving prison time in college scam

October 15, 2019 1:36 pm
 
DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — A representative for Felicity Huffman says the actress has reported to a federal prison in California to serve a two-week sentence in the college admissions scandal.

The Federal Correctional Institution, Dublin is a low-security prison for women in the San Francisco area.

A federal judge in Boston sentenced Huffman last month to 14 days in prison, a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and a year’s probation.

The “Desperate Housewives” star pleaded guilty in May to fraud and conspiracy for paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her daughter’s SAT answers.

A statement Tuesday from Huffman’s representative says that she “is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions.”

