Fields passes South Carolina State past Morgan State 24-10

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Corey Fields threw a pair of long, second-half touchdown passes and South Carolina State built a three-touchdown lead going into the fourth quarter and held on to beat Morgan State, 24-10 in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference battle Saturday night.

The teams shared time of possession evenly, but the Bulldogs took advantage of five Morgan State turnovers.

Nicholas O’Shea gave the Bears the lead with a 39-yard field goal four minutes into the game, but they would not score again until the fourth quarter.

Labron Morris’ 3-yard run put SC State (4-2, 2-1) in front and Dillon Bredesen added a 31-yard field goal to make it 10-3 at intermission.

Advertisement

Fields hit Will Vereen with a 49-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and found Shaquan Davis from 41-yards out to make it 24-3 with 11:27 to play.

Fields was 12-of-23 passing for 135 yards. Morris finished with 25 carries for 125 yards.

Morgan State (1-6, 1-3) lost five yards on 32 carries and fumbled three times. Three quarterbacks combined for 267 yards passing but also threw two interceptions for the Bears.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.